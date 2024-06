Ghalenoei announces TM squad for Hong Kong, Uzbekistan matches

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Amir Ghalenoei has named his 26-man squad for two upcoming matches against Hong Kong and Uzbekistan for the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualification.

Team Melli will travel to Hong Kong to play the East Asian team on June 6, and will face Uzbekistan in Tehran five days later.

Noteable absentee is Esteghlal goalkeeper Hossein Hosseini who has not included.

Iran squad:

Goalkeepers:

Alireza Beiranvand, Payam Niazmand, Hossein Pourhamidi

Defenders:

Shoja Khalilzadeh, Mohammad Hossein Kananizadegan, Aref Gholami, Amin Hazbavi, Saleh Hardani, Aria Yousefi, Abolfazl Jalali, Milad Mohammadi

Midfielders:

Mohammad Ghorbani, Saman Ghoddos, Omid Noorafkan, Saeid Mehri, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Mehdi Ghaedi, Mehdi Torabi, Mehdi Limouchi, Javad Hosseinnejad

Forwards:

Mehdi Taremi, Javad Aghaeipour, Sardar Azmoun, Allahyar Sayadmanesh, Shahriar Moghanlou, Mohammad Reza Azadi