WCQ 2026: Iran and Uzbekistan aiming to top Group E

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Iran and Uzbekistan will be aiming to top Group E of the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualification.

The Preliminary Joint Qualifiers – Round 2 for the FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 returns for the final two matchdays with still much to play for.

While several teams have already booked their spots in the third round of the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers and AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 Finals, numerous sides need results on the final two matchdays to earn their berths.

Having completed their respective tasks by Matchday Four, Iran and Uzbekistan will be aiming to top Group E in their remaining matches.

Both are on 10 points, with Iran ahead on goal difference with Turkmenistan and Hong Kong, China already out of the running.

Iran is away to Hong Kong while Uzbekistan host Turkmenistan and a win for both pacesetters will set up a blockbuster Matchday Six clash between the two at the Azadi Stadium on June 11.