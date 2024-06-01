PGPL: Persepolis crowned champions for ninth time [VIDEO]

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Persepolis football team defeated Mes 1-0 on Saturday here at the Azadi Stadium to win 2023/24 Iran’s Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL) for the ninth time.

Persepolis defender Giorgi Gvelesiani scored the winning goal with a header in the 86th minute.

Elsewhere, Esteghlal defeated Paykan 2-0 to finish in second place, just one points behind Persepolis.

Paykan also were relegated from PGPL as the second team. Sanat Naft had previously relegated from the League.

Foolad and Esteghlal Khuzestan escaped from relegation with wins over Nassaji (1-0) and Havadar (3-1), respectively.

Malavan were held to a 1-1 draw by Aluminum in Anzali, Gol Gohar lost to Zob Ahan 2-1 in Sirjan, Sepahan defeated Shams Azar 4-1 and already-relegated Sanat Naft lost to Tractor 3-0.

Persepolis won the PGPL for the ninth time. The Reds claimed the title in the inaugural edition, dating back to 2002. Persepolis waited six years to win the title once again. They dramatically won the league under leadership of Afshin Ghotbi in 2008.

Persepolis waited longer (nine years) to win the title for the third time. They came first in 2017 under guidance of Branko Ivankovic and also were crowned champions in 2018 and 2019 under the Croat.

Persepolis also won 2020 and 2021 editions with Iranian coach Yahya Golmohammadi. Persepolis’ archrivals Esteghlal won the title in 2022 but the Reds won their eighth title a year later with Golmohammadi.