Sevilla frontrunners to sign Azmoun, Fenerbahçe also interested [Report]

Estadiodeportivo.com – SEVILLA, German sources ensure that the Nervión club has an advantage to obtain Sardar Azmoun’s signing ahead of other teams such as Fenerbahçe or Olympique Lyon. It is said that Bayer Leverkusen’s financial demands are a barrier.

Sardar Azmoun has been linked with Sevilla FC in recent days. The forward from Iran is one of the favorites of the sports management led by Víctor Orta to reinforce the center forward position where the Nervión club plans to sell Youssef En-Nesyri and Rafa Mir. This is why Sevilla FC will need forwards to help Isaac Romero score goals next season.

Sardar Azmoun is one of the attackers that Sevilla FC is most interested in, according to reports in Germany that put the Sevilla club as the best placed side to hire the Asian player, although it is true that there is a problem: the high financial demands of Bayer Leverkusen.

German media outlet Bild reports that Sevilla FC are frontrunners to acquire the services of Bayer Leverkusen and Iran forward Sardar Azmoun. This source also indicates that the Nervión club is not the only one that wants the player, teams such as Olympique Lyon from France and Fenerbahçe from Turkey also want to sign him.