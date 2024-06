(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Belarus women’s football team edged past Iran 1-0 in a friendly match on Sunday.

Anna Pilipenko scored the only goal of the match in the 47th minute.

Iran had lost to Belarus 3-0 in its first match on Thursday in Tehran.

Iran’s women’s football has improved a lot in recent years.

Team Melli has previously played with Belarus in Tehran and Minsk.