Tasnim – HONG KONG, Iran’s iconic midfielder Mahdi Torabi will miss the match against Hong Kong due to illness.

Torabi failed to accompany Team Melli on Sunday.

Iran is scheduled to meet Hong Kong on June 6 in Group E of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification.

Iran, who sits top of the group, will also host Uzbekistan in Tehran on June 11.