PGPL set to experience historic final day

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, The final Matchweek of the Iran Persian Gulf Pro League (PGLP) is set to be a thrilling one, as the title race will be decided on the very last day of the season.

Persepolis, the defending champions, are one point clear of Esteghlal at the top of the table and are looking to claim their seventh title in eight years.

*A tight title race

In Week 28, the title race took a dramatic turn as Esteghlal drew with Nassaji and Persepolis came from three goals behind to beat Esteghlal Khuzestan 4-3. This saw Persepolis move into top spot, one point ahead of Esteghlal. In Week 29, both teams won their matches, setting up a winner-takes-all clash on the final day.

*Persepolis on the brink of glory

Persepolis currently sit on 65 points, one point ahead of Esteghlal on 64 points. A win for Persepolis in their final match against Mes will be enough to seal the title, regardless of the result in the Esteghlal v Paykan match.

If Persepolis lose points against Mes Rafsanjan and Esteghlal win against Paykan, the Blues will be champions.

If Persepolis lose their match against Mes and Esteghlal draw against Paykan, both teams will finish on 65 points. In this case, the team with the better goal difference will win the title.

*Battle for survival

At the bottom of the table, Sanat Naft Abadan’s relegation to the Azadegan League (first tier) has already been confirmed. The three other teams fighting for survival are Paykan, Foolad Khuzestan and Esteghlal Khuzestan. Paykan are currently in 13th place on 27 points, Foolad Khuzestan are in 14th place on 26 points and Esteghlal Khuzestan are in 15th place on 25 points.

*A day of excitement

The final matchday of the Iran Premier League is sure to be a day of high drama. Fans of Persepolis and Esteghlal will be on the edge of their seats as they wait to see who will be crowned champions. There is also a tense battle for survival at the bottom of the table, with one team set to be relegated.