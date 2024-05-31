Friendly: Azmoun scores in final Roma outing against Milan [VIDEO]

Football-Italia.net – PERTH, On a warm evening in Perth, Roma came out on top in a thrilling 5-2 win over Milan in a post-season club friendly.

The two clubs only finished their Serie A campaigns last weekend but already jetted off to Australia for a post-season friendly, taking over a number of stars like Paulo Dybala, Theo Hernandez, Tammy Abraham and Oliver Giroud.

In a packed Optus Stadium, Roma took the lead over Milan in the 27th minute through Tommaso Baldanzi, before Theo Hernandez responded 10 minutes later to level things out. Just before the half-time break, Abraham restored the Giallorossi’s lead to put his side 2-1 up.

A long list of changes followed in the break before the two sides emerged again. In the 54th minute, Angelino extended Roma’s lead, making it 3-1, but Milan responded just a minute later through Noah Okafor to make it 3-2.

Dybala hit back in the 57th minute to put the Giallorossi 4-2 up, which prompted a brief slow down as further changes were made. In the 77th minute, Sardar Azmoun closed out the win for Daniele De Rossi’s side, ending a thrilling seven-goal clash in Perth.