Friendly: Iran women’s football team fall to Belarus

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Iran’s women’s football team lost to Belarus 3-0 here in a friendly match on Thursday.

Team Melli will play the European side once again on Sunday.

Anastasiya Linnik gave the visiting team the lead in the 17th minute.

Melana Surovtseva also netted a brace in the 71st and 77th minutes.

“Our goal of playing these two games is to test the young players in the team who have recently joined us, and then to know the weaknesses and strengths of the national team so that we can participate in official matches with better preparation,” said Azmoun via the FFIRI website.

“The most important thing for the national team is to play. If we train for hours in the best camps in Iran and abroad, it will not help us as much as a good game, because we can find out our strengths and weaknesses in the competition.

“What is certain is that we must trust young players and test them to see which of these players can help the national team in the coming years in the positions and system of team programs. The issue of rejuvenation should be done step by step,” she concluded.