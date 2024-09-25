TT – TEHRAN – The Uzbekistan World Cup is under scrutiny as the governing body of football confirms that “an ongoing process is underway.”

FIFA has confirmed the opening of an investigation amid allegations of match manipulation in the controversial Futsal match between France and Iran, part of Group F of the Futsal World Cup currently being held in Uzbekistan.

The International Football Association has stated it is “aware of complaints filed by several federations.”

The match, which ended in a 4-1 victory for Iran, has sparked a wave of criticism and suspicion among the participating teams, including Libya, Paraguay, and Thailand, all of whom have requested a formal investigation, www.footboom1.com reported.

Reports suggest that the conduct of the match was characterized by passive attitudes and an apparent lack of competitiveness from both teams, particularly in the first half, raising suspicions of a potential agreement between the nations.

The most contentious moment of the match came when Iran’s Salar Aghapour scored the first goal under circumstances that many have deemed unusual. Thibaut Garros, France goalkeeper, appeared to show no resistance to what seemed to be an easy shot to save, further fueling suspicions of possible collusion.

The goalkeeper’s performance has been labeled as “a disgraceful spectacle” on social media, with netizens and experts suggesting that the French team were not approaching the match with the seriousness required in a world competition.

The final result placed Iran at the top of the group, allowing them to avoid a premature clash against Brazil, the tournament’s top favorites. Instead, Iran will face Morocco in the round of 16, while France will play against Thailand, a matchup that seems more favorable.

This controversy has emerged at a crucial moment in the tournament, just as teams prepare for the knockout stage. The confirmation of the investigation has sent shockwaves through the three venues hosting the World Cup in Uzbekistan, where decisive matches will take place this week.

The teams that have already qualified are under scrutiny as FIFA attempts to preserve the integrity of the competition.