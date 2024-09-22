Iran beat France in 2024 Futsal World Cup [VIDEO]
Tehran Times – BUKHARA, Iran defeated France 4-1 and advanced to 2024 FIFA Futsal World Cup and advanced to the Round of 16 as the table toppers.
Salar Aghapour scored twice and Moslem Oladghobad and Alireza Rafieipour was on target each.
Team Melli had previously defeated Venezuela 7-1 and Guatemala 9-4.
Iran will meet Morocco on Thursday.
Highlights: https://www.fifa.com/en/tournaments/mens/futsalworldcup/uzbekistan-2024/articles/france-ir-iran-match-report-highlights