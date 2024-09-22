September 23, 2024

Iran beat France in 2024 Futsal World Cup [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan September 22, 2024

BUKHARA, UZBEKISTAN - SEPTEMBER 22: Mahdi Karimi of IR Iran and Mamadou Toure of France battle for possession during the FIFA Futsal World Cup Uzbekistan 2024 match between France and Iran at Buk Sport Complex on September 22, 2024 in Bukhara, Uzbekistan. (Photo by Robertus Pudyanto - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (1 votes, average: 1.00 out of 5)
Loading...
426 views

Tehran Times – BUKHARA, Iran defeated France 4-1 and advanced to 2024 FIFA Futsal World Cup and advanced to the Round of 16 as the table toppers.

Salar Aghapour scored twice and Moslem Oladghobad and Alireza Rafieipour was on target each.

Team Melli had previously defeated Venezuela 7-1 and Guatemala 9-4.

Iran will meet Morocco on Thursday.

Highlights: https://www.fifa.com/en/tournaments/mens/futsalworldcup/uzbekistan-2024/articles/france-ir-iran-match-report-highlights

More Stories

PGPL: Sepahan and Zob Ahan share spoils in Isfahan derby [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan September 22, 2024

PGPL: Foolad edges Havadar, Esteghlal Khuzestan and Chadormalu draw[VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan September 22, 2024

Iran move up in FIFA World Rankings

Mir Farhad Ali Khan September 20, 2024