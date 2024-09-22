September 23, 2024

PGPL: Sepahan and Zob Ahan share spoils in Isfahan derby [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan September 22, 2024
Tehran Times – ISFAHAN, Sepahan and Zob Ahan football teams shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw in Isfahan derby on Sunday.

Arya Yousefi was on target for Sepahan in 31st minute his goal was canceled out by Kamal Kamyabinia in the 83rd minute.

Also, Kheybar lost to Tractor 2-1 in Khorramabad’s Takhti Stadium. Tractor Portuguese winger Ricardo Alves gave the visiting team a lead in the 12th minute but Mehrdad Ghanbari leveled the score from the penalty spot in the 20th minute. Danial Esmaeilifar scored the winner for Tractor in the 61st minute.

Sepahan remain top of 2024/25 Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) with 13 points out of five matches, followed by Tractor with 10 points.

