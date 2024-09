(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – AHVAZ, Foolad football team edged past Havadar 1-0 in Matchweek 5 of the 2024-25 Iran Professional League (IPL) on Saturday.

Moussa Coulibaly scored the solitary goal of the match in the 40th minute.

Esteghlal Khuzestan and Chadormalu shared the spols in a 1-1 draw.

On Sunday night, IPL leader Sepahan will play Zob Ahan and Kheybar host Tractor in Khoramabad.