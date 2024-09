Tehran Times – ZURICH, Iran national football team moved up one spot to 19th in FIFA World Ranking released on Thursday.

Team Melli climbed in the ranking thanks to two wins in the AFC Asian Qualifiers against Kyrgyzstan and the UAE.

Japan improved two spots to 16th and remained the best Asian team.

Top three teams Argentina, France and Spain kept their positions in the ranking.

The next FIFA World Ranking will be published on Oct. 24.