September 20, 2024

Mahdavikia appointed Al Jazira Al Hamra head coach

Mir Farhad Ali Khan September 20, 2024
Tehran Times – AL JAZIRAH AL HAMRA, Former Iran U23 football team head coach Mehdi Mahdavikia took charge of Emirati club Al Jazira Al Hamra.

The former Persepolis and Hamburger SV legendary winger has worked for so several years as technical manager and assistant coach in grassroots level in Iran and Germany.

The 47-year-old coach has most recently worked as head coach of Iran U23 football team.

Mahdavikia represented Iran football team from 1996 to 2009 and scored 13 goals in 113 matches for Team Melli.

Al Jazira Al Hamra Club are a professional football club located in Al Jazirah Al Hamra, United Arab Emirates.

They currently play in the UAE First Division League.

