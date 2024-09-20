FIFA Futsal WC 2024: Iran defeats Guatemala to qualify for last 16 [VIDEO]

FIFA – TASHKENT, A hat-trick by Saeid Ahmad Abbasi helped IR Iran see off a stubborn Guatemala side and cruise into the last 16.

Iran switched on the style in the second half to book a place in the last 16 of the FIFA Futsal World Cup Uzbekistan 2024™.

Guatemala, with Patrick Ruiz and Marvin Sandoval superb, went in at half-time level, but had no answer for Team Melli, and Saeid Ahmad Abbasi in particular, thereafter.

Iran will remain in Bukhara to face France in one of the most mouth-watering games of the group stage, while Guatemala will head to Tashkent for a must-win meeting with Venezuela.

IR Iran goals: Saeid Ahmad Abbasi (6), Salar Aghapour (11), Hossein Tayyebi (14), Salar Aghapour (21), Behrooz Azimi (25), Saeid Ahmad Abbasi (27), Mahdi Karimi (32), Hossein Tayyebi (37), Saeid Ahmad Abbasi (40)

Guatemala goals: Patrick Ruiz (6 & 15), Marvin Sandoval (20), Edgar Santizo (38)

Player of the Match: Salar Aghapour (IR Iran)