Ajax considering Jahanbakhsh as Berghuis replacement [Report]

Voetbal.headliner.nl – AMSTERDAM, Ajax are considering signing Alireza Jahanbakhsh as a possible replacement for the injured Steven Berghuis, who is currently sidelined for one to two months with a knee injury.

Berghuis has missed 17 games this past season due to injuries and is the most creative player in the team after the departures of Steven Bergwijn and Carlos Forbs. Despite the signing of Bertrand Traoré earlier this summer, Jahanbakhsh is considered an immediate successor.

The Iranian striker has been a free agent since leaving Feyenoord and has a playing style that is very similar to Berghuis’, with a 100% Similarity according to SciSports. Although there are some technical differences, such as the ability to play long passes and perform defensive actions, Jahanbakhsh’s skills could alleviate Berghuis’ absence.

With a Skill score of 62.3, Jahanbakhsh is almost equal to Berghuis, who scores 64.1, showing that despite his injury history, Berghuis has lowered his level. Jahanbakhsh’s previous connection with Feyenoord would make a transfer difficult, but Ajax now has the chance to sign this transfer-free player and thus find a good replacement for Berghuis, an opportunity the club should not miss.