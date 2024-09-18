September 18, 2024

ACL 2: Tractor SC cruise to comfortable win over Qatar’s Al Wakrah [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan September 18, 2024
AFC – AL WAKRAH, Three first half goals saw Tractor SC of the Islamic Republic of Iran cruise to a 3-0 win over Qatar’s Al Wakrah on Wednesday in the teams’ Group A opener in the AFC Champions League Two™ 2024/25 at Al Wakra Stadium.

Tomislav Strkalj and Mehdi Torabi struck in the 13th and 16th minutes respectively to put Dragan Skocic’s side in control of the tie and Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh hit the third seven minutes before the interval to put the result beyond doubt.

The win gives Tractor top spot in the early Group A standings after Mohun Bagan and FC Ravshan shared a 0-0 draw in Mumbai.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9WKv-nxCQeo

