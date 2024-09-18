ACL 2: Ezatolahi and Azmoun both score as Shabab Al Ahli defeats Al Hussein Irbid SC [VIDEO]

Sharjah24.ae – DUBAI, Shabab Al Ahli defeated Al Hussein Irbid SC of Jordan 3-1 in the first round of the AFC Champions League 2 at Rashid Stadium in Dubai.

The goals for Shabab Al Ahli came from Saeed Ezzatolahi in the 20th minute, Sardar Azmoun in the 45th minute, and Mateus Lima in the 87th minute. Abdullah Naseeb scored a consolation goal for Al Hussein in the 95th minute.

With this victory, Shabab Al Ahli now tops its group in the tournament.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w63ODKUZrto