FIFA: Tayebi on the spectacular, Morocco and Iran’s title target

Fifa – BUKHARA, Hossein Tayebi speaks about his thrilling style of play, the form of Salar Aghapour, Iran’s last-16 meeting with Morocco and FIFA Futsal World Cup title hopes.

Hossein Tayebi has popularised Iranian futsal across the planet, he discusses IR Iran’s last-16 meeting with Morocco and hails the on-fire Salar Aghapour

If it’s Selena Gomez in music, Kevin Hart in comedy, Lebron James in basketball and Cristiano Ronaldo in football, it’s Hossein Tayebi in futsal. The IR Iran No10 is, indeed, the most-followed player on social media at this FIFA Futsal World Cup™.

Why? Tayebi is a human highlight reel. The 35-year-old’s mind-blowing tricks and glorious goals have wowed spectators across the globe, and helped hike the reputation of Iranian futsal.

Tayebi electrified as IR Iran stunned the likes of Brazil and Portugal en route to bronze at the FIFA Futsal World Cup™ in 2016. Now he wants gold in Uzbekistan after getting the taste for it by helping Palma win back-to-back UEFA Futsal Champions Leagues.

FIFA caught up with Tayebi to discuss his penchant for the spectacular, the exceptional form of Salar Aghapour, Iran’s last-16 meeting with Morocco and their hopes of going all the way.

FIFA: You’ve played all over the world, at the highest level, won huge titles. How proud are you of your career and the attention you’ve earned for Iranian futsal?

Hossein Tayebi: I’ve always tried to be a good representative for Iran and prove myself to the world of futsal. That’s why I fought with all my heart in difficult leagues. I tried to open more doors for young Iranian players. This is a step for my country’s futsal that I have taken with pride.

You’re renowned for the spectacular. Can you tell us about your penchant for producing spectacular skills and scoring spectacular goals?

I learned futsal on the streets, where I had to practiced using my feet to do interesting things with the ball. Sometimes I think this style of play is what makes futsal attractive to millions of people across the world. I like this style of play and I’m happy that I have created moments that are saved in the good memories of futsal fans.

Will you ever score a better goal than the one you scored against Haladas in the Champions League in 2021? Arthur’s reaction was quite something, right?

I used this technique in training, and players kept telling me to try and score goals this way in matches. This is what I used to do as a child on the streets of my hometown, and when I scored a goal, everyone’s reaction was interesting, from the referee to the opposing players and the fans. Arthur’s reaction was interesting! He seemed to be waiting for this moment and he became happy. I scored a similar goal in the Kazakh league, but the one in the Champions League got more exposure.

Will this be your last World Cup?

I can’t say that this will be my last World Cup. I talk to my body and maybe one day my feet will tell me, ‘Hossein, that’s enough!’ I will definitely call it quits then, but right now I will play with all my energy for the national team and my club. The love for futsal still burns inside of me.

What do you think of Salar Aghapour’s performances at this tournament?

I like Salar a lot. He is a brilliant talent who needs to look after himself. He should keep playing with the same passion and effort. I’m sure the futsal world will hear much more from him in the years to come. He has been one of the best players in this tournament, and I believe he can be even better.

Can you tell us about the passion the Iranian people have for futsal?

People in Iran love futsal. Our league games are held in every city, the stadium is full of spectators, and they support their favourite teams with great excitement. They also really like the national team and are one of the most important factors in the development of this sport in our country.

You’ve played against Morocco twice at the FIFA Futsal World Cup. What do you remember about those games?

We played them in two World Cups, in 2012 and 2016, and won both games, but that belongs to history. I scored Iran’s first goal in the 2016 game and it’s a good memory for me. They are always a team who have a lot of respect.

Morocco recently went on a 50-game unbeaten run. What did you think of that?

This is a different generation from Morocco. It’s clear that they have invested in and focused on futsal. Their performance in preparation friendlies shows this. They are currently one of the best teams in the world. They have made great progress, but we are Iran and we always go on to the court to win. I know that futsal fans will enjoy watching this match. It will be one of the most interesting games of the tournament.

What do you think of your fellow No10 Soufiane El Mesrar?

I know Soufiane El Mesrar and am friends with him. He’s a creative and capable player who has helped Morocco a lot in different competitions. I wish him success and feel good that we will meet in the World Cup.

The winners will play Brazil. What do you think of this Brazil side?

I always talk about Brazil with heartfelt respect. They are perennial contenders for the title. They have won it many times. It would definitely be interesting for me to play against them, but right now we’re thinking about Morocco. Every game is a final for us, and now we’re thinking about the final against Morocco.

You have a lot of friends in the Brazil squad like Arthur, Marlon, Neguinho and Roncaglio. How would you feel going up against then?

They are my best friends. Apart from the fact that a potential match between Iran and Brazil would definitely be one of the most beautiful matches of the tournament, facing my good friends would be another pleasure. We would compete against each other but remain friends. It would be a special match for me.

You already have a bronze medal from the FIFA Futsal World Cup. What’s your target at this tournament?

After winning the bronze medal in the 2016 World Cup, it has always been one of my goals to play in the World Cup final. I have a lot of respect for all teams, but we are here to go to the final and win the title. I have achieved all the club honours in the world, and now I am here with my friends in the national team to play in the final.

Finally, who are the best fixos you’ve played against in your career?

Douglas Jr from Kazakhstan and Marlon from Brazil. I have been friends and team-mates with both. I will always admire their ability. They are brilliant and I enjoy playing against them.