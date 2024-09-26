Iran knocked out of 2024 Futsal World Cup [VIDEO]

(No Ratings Yet)

Tehran Times – BUKHARA, Iran suffered a 4-3 loss against Morocco in the 2024 FIFA Futsal World Cup on Thursday and failed to advance to quarterfinals.

Morocco will play Brazil in the quarterfinals after seeing off Team Melli in a Bukhara thriller.

Mohammadhossein Derakhshani (4), Hossein Tayebi (21) and Moslem Oladghobad (22) scored for Iran.

Khalid Bouzid (7), Alireza Rafieipour (11-own goal), Soufiane El Mesrar (17) and Idriss Raiss El Fenni (20) were on target for Morocco.

Morocco’s Soufian Charraoui was named the Player of the Match.