PGPL: Shams Azar, Nassaji share spoils [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan September 27, 2024
Tasnim – QAZVIN, Shams Azar and Nassaji football teams shared the spoils in a goalless draw in Matchweek 6 of Iran Professional League (IPL) Thursday night.

Nassaji and Shams Azar have both collected three points out of six matches.

On Friday, Sepahan will host Tractor in Isfahan, Gol Gohar meet Havadar, Chadormalu face Mes, Malavan play Esteghlal Khuzestan and Aluminum meet Kheybar.

Sepahan leads the table with 13 points, followed by Persepolis with 11 points.

