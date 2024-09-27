Iran edge India in 2025 AFC U20 Asian Cup China qualifier [VIDEO]

Tehran Times – VIENTIANE, Iran defeated India 1-0 in the 2025 AFC U20 Asian Cup China qualification on Friday.

Both teams enjoyed opening day wins with India sealing a 4-1 victory over Mongolia, while Iran scored eight unanswered goals against Laos.

With two minutes remaining, Iran struck through Yousef Mazraeh at the New Laos National Stadium in Vientiane to seal the three points and take a huge step towards making the Finals.

The young Persians will meet Mongolia in Group G on Sunday.