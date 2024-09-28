September 28, 2024

PGPL: 10-man Tractor edge past Sepahan, Chadormalu defeats Mes [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan September 28, 2024
Tehran Times – TABRIZ, 10-man tractor edged past Sepahan 1-0 in Matchweek 6 of 2024/25 Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL).

Tractor went down to 10 men in the 31st minute after their midfielder Mehdi Torabi was shown a straight red card.

Just before the halftime, unmarked Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh found the back of the net in Isfahan’s Fooladshahr Stadium.

Gol Gohar and Havadar shared the spoils in a goalless draw in Sirjan, Chadormalu defeated Mes 1-0 in Yazd, Malavan edged past Esteghlal Khuzestan 1-0 in Bandar Anzali and Aluminum beat Kheybar 1-0 in Arak.

Tractor moved top with 13 points thanks to a superior goal difference, followed by Sepahan and Malavan.

Persepolis sit fourth with 11 points and one game in hands.

