Iranian striker Taremi leaving Porto with shining record

Mir Farhad Ali Khan May 27, 2024
Ifpnews.com – PORTO, Porto’s Iranian striker Mehdi Taremi is leaving the Portuguese football club for Inter Milan with flying colors.

Taremi is saying goodbye to the club after 4 years with seven trophies.

In his last match, he played in the second half of the FA Cup final against Sporting Lisbon and scored a much-coveted goal in the last minute that sent Porto to the FA Cup championship.

Since Taremi’s presence, the Portuguese team has achieved 21 consecutive wins and only one defeat in the last 41 games.

He has scored in 41 consecutive games and the club has gained three championships in a row.

Porto has widened its lead with Sporting with 20 trophies and is three cups ahead of the Lions, although it has six trophies less than the record holder Benfica.

The 31-year-old had been on Inter’s radar since last summer.

