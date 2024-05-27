Moscow RPL club show interest in Orenburg player Ghorbani [Report]

Metaratings.ru – ORENBURG, According to Metaratings.ru , several RPL clubs are showing interest in Orenburg midfielder Mohammad Ghorbani, one of them is Moscow. Orenburg is ready to consider offers for the player.

“There is interest from RPL clubs, but it’s too early to say anything concrete. Ghorbani has already adapted to the RPL and, it seems to me, is ready for the next step if it is a serious club that is interested in inviting him,” said Sergei Galunov, through whose mediation Ghorbani’s transfer to Orenburg was carried out.

Ghorbani moved to Orenburg at the end of February from the Iranian Sepahan. The midfielder has 14 matches and 3 goals for the Russian team in the spring part of the season.

In April, Ghorbani’s agent Farshid Garimi told Metaratings.ru that Mohammad had already adapted to the Russian Championship.