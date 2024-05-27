Persepolis, Esteghlal in neck-and-neck PGPL title race

Tasnim – TEHRAN, The 28th Matchweek of 2023/24 Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL) witnessed a dramatic comeback victory for Persepolis and a crucial point loss for Esteghlal, significantly impacting the title race.

*Persepolis’ stunning comeback

Persepolis faced Esteghlal Khuzestan in a pivotal clash at the Azadi Stadium. The away side shocked the home crowd by taking a commanding 3-0 lead by halftime, with goals scored in the 4th, 41st, and 45th minutes. However, Persepolis displayed incredible resilience in the second half, mounting a remarkable comeback to claim a thrilling 4-3 victory.

*Esteghlal’s stumble

Meanwhile, Esteghlal, the league leaders, were held to a 0-0 draw by Nassaji Mazandaran in Ghaemshahr. This result saw Esteghlal drop two crucial points and lose their top spot to Persepolis.

*Title race heats up

With only two matches remaining in the season, the title race has intensified dramatically. Persepolis now lead the table with 62 points, one point ahead of Esteghlal in second place.

*Nekounam’s scathing remarks

Following the draw, Esteghlal head coach, Javad Nekounam, launched a scathing attack, heavily criticizing the referees, and the Iranian Football Federation, accusing them to do in the favor of Persepolis and help the Reds to regain the title. His comments face with a reaction of the federation and Nekounam was summoned by the Disciplinary Committee of the federation to explain about his harsh comments and accusations.

*Persepolis eye historic seven title

This dramatic turn of events put Persepolis on the verge of achieving a historic feat: winning their seventh title in eight years. They will be determined to secure victories in their remaining matches to solidify their dominance in Iranian football. However, Esteghlal, known for their fighting spirit, will not go down without a fight.

*Looking ahead

The Persian Gulf Pro League is set for a nail-biting conclusion. Both Iranian giants Persepolis and Esteghlal will be desperate for victories in their remaining matches to secure the coveted championship. The final two rounds promise to be filled with tension and excitement.