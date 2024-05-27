2024 Futsal World Cup: Iran drawn into Group F

Tehran Times – SAMARKAND, Iran learned their fate at the FIFA Futsal World Cup Uzbekistan 2024 following the official draw in Samarkand on Sunday.

The 24 teams were divided into six groups for the September 14-October 6 global showpiece that will be contested in three cities: Andijan, Bukhara and Tashkent.

Iran, who impressed on route to lifting the AFC Futsal Asian Cup trophy for a 13th time, will face Venezuela, Guatemala and France in Group F.

World No 4 Iran, making their ninth consecutive appearance, will be aiming to better their third place finish achieved in 2016.