PGPL: Persepolis one step away from title, Sanat Naft relegated [VIDEO]

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Persepolis football team defeated Shams Azar 3-1 in their away match and need just one victory to win the 2023/24 Iran’s Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL) on Tuesday.

In the match held in Qazvin’s Sardar Azadegan, Oston Uronov opened the scoring in the 19th minute but Mohammad Papi leveled the score with a diving header in the 51st minute.

Masoud Rigi put the visiting team into the lead in the hour mark and Shams Azar goalkeeper Alireza Jafarpour scored an own goal in the 90th minute.

In Tehran, Esteghlal defeated Gol Gogar 1-0 courtesy of Rouzbeh Cheshmi’s first half goal.

Struggling teams Foolad and Paykan shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw, Nassaji defeated Havadar 5-0, Aluminum suffered a 1-0 home loss against Sepahan, Tractor defeated Malavan 3-1 in Tabriz, and Mes Rafsanjan lost to Esteghlal Khuzestan 3-2.

Sanat Naft were relegated from 2023/24 PGPL, losing to Zob Ahan 2-1 in Isfahan.

Persepolis lead the table with 65 points, one point above Estehlal.