Sardar Azmoun closing in on move to Sevilla after Roma loan [Report]

Romapress.net – ROME, Iran attacker Sardar Azmoun may be headed to Spain after his one season on loan at Roma.

The player will feature in his last game for the Giallorossi on Friday when Roma are set to face Milan in an international friendly in Perth, Australia.

After the friendly, Azmoun will fly back to Leverkusen where he will await his next destination.

Sources in Iran seem to be certain of Azmoun’s next chapter: the news portal Varzesh3.com claims that Azmoun will soon sign for Sevilla.

In the previous months there had been talk of an extended stay with the Giallorossi, however no agreement was reached with Bayer Leverkusen, who in turn had no intention of continuing with Azmoun. The player therefore had to look for another destination and it seems that he has found an agreement with Sevilla.

The Spanish club had already tried to bring Azmoun to Andalusia during the winter transfer market session, but the player had expressed his desire to stay in Rome until June.