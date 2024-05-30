WCQ 2026: Hong Kong coach Andersen quits ahead of Iran match

Tasnim – HONG KONG, Jorn Andersen announced on Wednesday that he is standing down as head coach of the Hong Kong football team with immediate effect.

The Norwegian, who was appointed in December 2021 and led the territory to the finals of the AFC Asian Cup for the first time in 55 years, said he had received an offer from an unnamed entity and was terminating his contract with the territory.

“After much careful consideration I’ve made a difficult decision, I have decided to take a new challenge and step down from my position as head coach of the Hong Kong, China representative team,” Andersen told reporters at a specially convened press conference.

“However, I have recently received an invitation from a club outside that presents an opportunity I simply could not refuse. It’s with a great regret that I bid farewell to the Hong Kong football scene.”

Hong Kon will host Iran in Group E of the 2026 World Cup qualifier on June 6.