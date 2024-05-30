Free agents who Sunderland AFC must consider [Saman Ghoddos]

Footballleagueworld.co.uk – LONDON, With the regular Championship season concluded, Sunderland’s attention will now have firmly turned to the summer transfer window, and there are plenty of free agents that they should be looking at.

It is a time of transition at the Stadium of Light with a new manager set to arrive over the summer, and players who are out of contract can be a great way to refresh a squad without hurting the budget too much.

With a couple of key players also linked with moves away from the Black Cats, some on this list may come as low-cost quality replacements.

Here, FLW looks at free agents that Sunderland should be looking at this summer.

Saman Ghoddos

Saman Ghoddos had originally been released at the expiry of his previous Brnetford deal last summer, but was months later re-signed for a further year with the Bees, taking him up to the end of this season – where it was announced he would once again depart.

Providing that announcement holds this time around, Sunderland may be intrigued by his status as a free agent.

Following stints in Sweden and France, the 50-cap Iran international moved to Brentford when they were in the Championship.

Appearing 43 times across the regular season and the play-offs of that pivotal campaign, Ghoddos was instrumental in getting the Bees promoted to the Premier League.

The 30-year-old therefore has experience that aligns perfectly with the Black Cats’ objectives, along with Premier League pedigree, and could prove to be a bargain as a free agent.

The attacking midfielder has played numerous positions throughout his career, making him a real asset for squad management, but his natural position is one that may need strengthening with Bradley Dack departing and Jobe Bellingham receiving substantial interest.

He may be another one who is not a top priority at the Stadium of Light, but he would certainly add something to an area of the squad that may soon become a bit thin, and he would do so for a relatively low price.