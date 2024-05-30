WCQ 2026: Ezatolahi to miss Hong Kong, Uzbekistan matches [Report]

Bignewsnetwork.com – DUBAI, Iranian international midfielder Saeed Ezatolahi will likely miss two matches against Hong Kong and Uzbekistan in the 2026 World Cup qualification.

The Shabab Al Ahli midfielder suffered a partial medial collateral ligament (MCL) tear in his knee in the Sunday’s 3-0 loss against Al Wasl.

He will miss the 2023-24 UAE Pro League’s next two matches and probably Iran’s matches in the World Cup qualifiers as well.

Team Melli will travel to Hong Kong to meet the East Asian team on June 6 and will then host Uzbekistan five days later in Tehran.

Iran sits top in Group E with 10 points.