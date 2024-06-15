June 15, 2024

Iranian forward Saharkhizan to join FC Orenburg [Report]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan June 15, 2024
Matchtv.ru – ORENBURG, The striker of the Iranian club “Gol Gohar” and the Iranian youth football team Said Saharkhizan will move to Orenburg , the player’s agent Amir Saadati told Match TV.

Earlier, journalist Ivan Karpov reported on the possible transfer of 20-year-old Sakharkhizan to the Russian team.

“It’s true that Sakharkhizan will move to Orenburg,” Saadati told Match TV.

Sakharkhizan played 31 matches in all competitions in the 2023/24 season, scored 10 goals and provided four assists.

