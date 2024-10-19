Sayyadmanesh scores from the spot against Club Brugge

Clubbrugge.be – WESTERLO, On matchday 11 of the Jupiler Pro League, Club Brugge travelled to Het Kuipje to face KVC Westerlo.

Brugge took an early lead after a goal from Spileers and halfway through the first half Vanaken doubled the score.

Shortly before half-time, the home team got back into the game after a penalty goal from Sayyadmanesh, but this turned out to be the final score.

Club Bruuge took an important victory and can confidently travel to San Siro for a duel against AC Milan!