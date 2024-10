(No Ratings Yet)

Sharjah24.ae – KALBA, Kalba achieved a 3-0 victory against Al Bataeh today in the Round of 16 of the President’s Cup.

Mehdi Ghayedi scored for Kalba in the 59th and 85th minutes, while Daniel Bessa added another goal in the 66th minute.

Kalba’s victory propels them into the quarterfinals of the tournament.