Sharjah24.ae – SHARJAH, Shabab Al Ahli triumphed over Dibba Al Hisn with a score of 2-0 in the Round of 16 of the UAE President’s Cup.

The match took place at Dibba Al Hisn Stadium, and Shabab Al Ahli advance to the quarterfinals of the tournament.

Federico Cartabia scored in the 5th minute, followed by Sardar Azmoun’s goal in the 9th minute for Shabab Al Ahli.