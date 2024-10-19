Pitso Mosimane takes charge of Esteghlal

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Coach Pitso Mosimane and his technical team have joined Esteghlal FC in the Persian Gulf Pro League.

As usual, Mosimane will work with his technical team consisting of Maahier Davids, Kabelo Rangoaga, Musi Matlaba, and Kyle Solomon at the Iranian club.

The South African coach has been without a coaching job since he left Saudi Arabian side Abha in June 2024.

Mosimane, 60, replaced Javad Nekounam, who parted company with Esteghlal last month.

Esteghlal are 11th in the 2024/25 Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League 16-team table with eight points out of seven matches and they are also chasing continental glory in the AFC Champions League Elite after the team finished as runners-up last season.

“Esteghlal FC are a very big club in the Persian Gulf region, with a long and illustrious history. The two Asian Champions League stars on top of their badge tell you what kind of club this is,” said Mosimane.

“Their last trophy was won in 2022 and we can believe their fans are hungry for glory once again. The challenge that awaits us is steep, but it is our privilege to lead such a prolific club.

“I would like to thank the club leadership for placing their trust in us. We are ready to get to work,” added Mosimane.