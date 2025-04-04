Tractor take a step closer to winning PGPL title [VIDEO]

TT – TEHRAN, Tractor football team defeated Esteghlal 2-1 to cement their place at top of the 2024/25 Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) on Friday.

Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh scored a brace in the 23rd and 37th minute to cancel out Shoja Khalilzadeh’s own goal in the 12th minute.

Foolad and Gol Gohar shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw in Ahvaz and Zob Ahan suffered a 1-0 home loss against Chadormalou in Isfahan.

On Saturday, Persepolis will host Esteghlal Khuzestan in Tehran, struggling Havadar play Malavan, Kheybar face Shams Azar in Khoramabad, Mes host Nassaji in Rafsanjan and Aluminum meet Sepahan in Arak.

Tractor cemented their place at top with 54 points. Sepahan and Persepolis are second and third with 49 and 47 points.