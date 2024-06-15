June 15, 2024

Saman Ghoddos linked with Southampton [Report]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan June 15, 2024
Fotbollskanalen.se – SOUTHAMPTON, Saman Ghoddos is on an expiring contract with Brentford and the club has previously confirmed that there will be no continuation for the Malmö son after the summer.

In recent times, the 30-year-old has been linked with a move to Malmö FF and in an interview with Fotbollskanalen, sporting director Daniel Andersson has confirmed that there is contact between the parties.

– There is a little contact, but not much. Otherwise, “Ponne” (Jansson) is also available if needed, Andersson has previously noted.

Now, however, Iranian source Varzesh states that Ghoddos is instead considering a move within England – and to remain in the Premier League.

According to the information, Ghoddos is about to sign a contract with Southampton, who gained promotion to the Premier League after defeating Leeds United in the playoff final at Wembley.

