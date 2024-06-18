June 18, 2024

Marotta delighted with early Inter Milan signings Taremi and Zielinski

Mir Farhad Ali Khan June 18, 2024
Tribalfootball.com – MILAN, Inter Milan president Beppe Marotta is delighted with their early transfer business.

Porto striker Mehdi Taremi and Napoli winger Piotr Zielinski have both arriving on Bosman transfers in July.

Marotta said: “I’m lucky to work with two great professionals in (Piero) Ausilio and (Dario) Baccin.

“With Zielinski and Taremi we’ve already just about given shape to our transfer window.”

“Even though it’s just barely begun.

“Having kept the team that deservedly won the title together, the team that’s a reference point for football in our country, means that we can continue to have great quality.”

