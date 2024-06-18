Hazfi Cup 2023/24: Sepahan and Mes Rafsanjan advance to final

(No Ratings Yet)

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Sepahan and Mes football teams advanced to the final of the 2023/24 Hazfi Cup Saturday night.

Sepahan came back from a goal down to beat Gol Gohar 2-1 in Isfahan’s Naghsh-e Jahan Stadium.

Mes also defeated Aluminum 4-2 in penalty shootout after two teams ended the match 1-1 in regular time.

Mes and Sepahan will lock horn on June 20 in Qazvin’s Sardar-e Azadegan Stadium.

Hazfi Cup is an Iranian knockout football cup competition held annually by the Football Federation of Iran.