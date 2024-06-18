Abbas Chamanian named Iran U17 football team coach

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Abbas Chamanian was named as head coach of Iran’s U17 football team.

He will lead Iran at the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2025 qualifiers, where the Persians have been drawn in Group A along with Jordan, Syria, Hong Kong, China and DPR Korea.

The 61-yewar-old coach has previously worked as head coach of Iran U17 and U20 teams.

“First, we have to prepare for the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2025 qualifiers because I think that Iran have been drawn in a tough group,” Chamanian said.

“We have to pave the way our young talented players to join the national team, that’s why I am here. I think the Asian tournament like this provides an excellent opportunity for the players to show their capabilities,” he added.