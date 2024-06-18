PGPL: Iran to implement VAR for next season

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, The 2024/25 Iran’s Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL) is set to use Video Assistant Referee (VAR) in the next season.

Iranian football officials had previously announced that several times they would use VAR but have failed to live up to the promise.

Now, Iran’s Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs, Kioumars Hashemi, has urged the Iranian football federation to start the next season with VAR.

The system was used at the 2018 World Cup for the first time.