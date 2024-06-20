Mohammad Reza Azadi reaches agreement with Al Urooba [Report]

Tasnim – FUJAIRAH, Nassaji football club forward Mohammad Reza Azadi has reportedly reached an agreement with the Emirati club Al Urooba Club.

The 25-year-old forward has one year left on his current contract but media reports suggest that he has reached an agreement with Al Urooba Club.

Azadi started his playing career in Tractor in 2017 and has also played for Greek side Panetolikos as well as Esteghlal.

In 1960 two clubs were founded in Mirbah and Qidfa, Al Wehda in Mirbah and Al Najma in Qidfa. Both clubs were financially weak and by 1972, they agreed to merge under the name Al Urooba to represent the Mirbah-Qidfa area of the Emirate of Fujairah.