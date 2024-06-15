Gholizadeh to return to first team training after sidelined with injury

Lechpoznan.pl – POZNAN, On June 20, the Lech Poznań players will begin preparations for the new PKO BP Ekstraklasa season.

The good news is that Dino Hotić and Ali Gholizadeh will be working with the rest of the team. Both players missed the second half of last season due to injuries.

The positive development was provided by Kolejorz coach Niels Frederiksen at a press conference. “I have talked to the players and both of them will be ready to train from the beginning of preparations” – says the Danish coach.

Gholizadeh has been sidelined since the beginning of April, when he had to undergo surgery after suffering an injury in a match against Stal Mielec (0-0). Now everything is fine now with the Iranian footballer. Although he was ready and fit, after speaking with the national team coach, he skipped the June World Cup qualifying matches as a precaution. Hotić, in turn, is currently on vacation, but he is still working hard to get back into shape, as evidenced by the videos he posts on social media.

However, the situation is not so good with Filip Dagerstål, who still cannot train one hundred percent. “He will definitely practice with physiotherapists at the beginning of his preparations. I also met young Kornel Lisman in the club, who is after surgery. He also needs some time, but he is really close to returning, admits coach Frederiksen.