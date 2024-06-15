Taremi will be a nice surprise for Inter: Federico Pastorello

Fcinternews.it – MILAN, Last night Federico Pastorello, after the visit to the Inter headquarters, confirmed Mehdi Taremi ‘s crazy desire to start his adventure with the Nerazzurri.

“He has a great desire, he made a choice many months ago and it will be a wonderful surprise. I am was the intermediary in the negotiation, he is not one of my clients, but I found an extraordinary boy. He will certainly adapt very well, it will be a nice surprise for the fans too.” said Pastorello.

An enthusiasm that has already materialized off the pitch: as reported by FcInterNews.it, the Iranian attacker has already found a home in Milan (no small detail for the rapid adaptation), a step following the medical visits carried out in great secrecy in the capital Lombardy after those, skipped due to excessive media exposure, of a few months ago.

Taremi will be available to Simone Inzaghi for the start of the training camp, with his landing in Italy which will be brought forward by a few days before the start of the season to carry out one last bureaucratic procedure regarding the visa.

Obviously, like all the other Nerazzurri players, the attacker will repeat the physical tests, a mandatory and consolidated practice for players of all professional clubs at the start of the new season.