“There’s a little contact” – Club director confirms talks with Brentford man as free agent

Sportwitness.co.uk – LONDON, Saman Ghoddos is still in the process of officially leaving Brentford, and it seems he could soon be signing with a new club.

Swedish outlet Fotboll Direkt today reports that Malmo FF have already made an approach to sign the 30-year-old.

Sports director Daniel Anderson confirms that with the player running out of contract with Brentford, they already got in touch for his signing.

“He is, as I have said before, always a player who is interesting to follow. Obviously a great player at a high level. There is a little contact, but not much.”

Fotboll Direkt claims that Malmo had already been interested in signing Ghoddos last summer, and now they finally get the chance to land him for free.

The midfielder joined Brentford back in 2020, when loaned by Amiens SC, and had his move made permanent just a few months after that, in January 2021.

In four years with the Bees, he made 108 appearances, with six goals and eight assists, many times being used as a fullback. He was barely used this season, with just 756 minutes on the pitch, and it seemed clear that he’d end up walking out of the club at the end of his contract. Now there’s a good chance to head back to Sweden, as despite playing for Iran’s national team, he was born in Malmo.