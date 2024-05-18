2023/24 Hazfi Cup: Sepahan, Mes Rafsanjan, Gol Gohar and Aluminum into semifinals [VIDEO]

(No Ratings Yet)

Tehran Times – ISFAHAN, Sepahan football team edged past Malavan 1-0 on Thursday to book their place in the 2023/24 Hazfi Cup semifinals.

Farshad Ahmadzadeh scored the goal in the 39th minute in Isfahan’s Naghsh-e Jahan Stadium.

In Tabriz, Tractor were knocked out of the competition, losing to Mes Rafsanjan 1-0. Mohammadmehdi Mohebi found the back of the net in extra time.

Gol Gohar defeated Havadar 5-0 in Sirjan and Aluminum edged past first division side Chadormalu 1-0 in Yazd.

Sepahan will face Gol Goha in semifinals, while Mes meet Aluminum.

The competition was founded in 1975 and Esteghal and Persepolis are the most successful clubs with seven titles each.