Ghaedi continues scoring form as Ittihad Kalba Defeats Al Ain [VIDEO]

Tasnim – AL AIN, Emirati club Ittihad Kalba clinched a crucial victory against Al Ain in the 23rd round of the ADNOC Professional League, courtesy of a goal from Iranian forward Mahdi Ghaedi.

In the game at Khalifa Bin Zayed Stadium on Thursday, Ghaedi was on target just seven minutes into the match.

Ittihad Kalba was reduced to 10 men in the 37th minute after Filip Kiss was shown a red card.

With this win, Ittihad Kalba bolstered its standing in the league, accumulating a total of 24 points and securing the 10th place.

Meanwhile, Al Ain’s point tally remained at 39, maintaining its position in the fourth place.

Fourteen clubs compete in the UAE Pro League, known for sponsorship reasons as the ADNOC Pro League, which operates on a system of promotion and relegation with the First Division League.